Adopt and Donate: Help KXAN Clear the Shelters in August!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Help KXAN Clear the Shelters this summer by adopting or fostering a furry friend, or donating to a local shelter.

KXAN photo/Chelsea Moreno

NBC’s nationwide annual campaign will be going on throughout the month of August and it’s going virtual this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to keep you and your family safe.

What shelters are participating?

Why help?

Clear the Shelters comes at a time when the need is even greater due to the coronavirus. Many central Texas animal shelters have had to limit the amount of volunteers, some even relying on staff completely to keep up with day-to-day demands.

The adoption and foster process have also gone virtual for many local shelters.

How can I participate?

To see adoptable pets and get in touch with a Central Texas shelter, visit one of their respective websites linked above.

For more information on the program, visit the Clear the Shelters page on our website.