120 Dogs, Cats in Path of Tropical Storm Barry Arrive in Va.

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Find a shelter near you

Participating Central Texas Shelters:

  • Austin Animal Center
    7201 Levander Loop
    Austin, TX
  • Austin Humane Society
    124 W Anderson Lane
    Austin, TX
  • Austin Pets Alive!
    1156 W Cesar Chavez St
    Austin, TX
  • Bastrop County Animal Shelter
    589 Cool Water Drive
    Bastrop, TX
  • Georgetown Animal Shelter
    110 W L Walden Dr
    Georgetown, TX
  • Paws Shelter Of Central Texas
    500 Fm 150 East
    Kyle, TX
  • Texas Humane Heroes
    10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
    Leander, TX
  • Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter
    1855 SE Inner Loop
    Georgetown, TX

Trending Stories

Don't Miss