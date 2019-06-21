Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
CapMetro is still running on Fourth of July and offering free rides
Top Stories
Man accused of stabbing fellow inmate in Williamson County Jail
House committee files lawsuit over Trump tax returns
Swimmers urged to be aware of zebra mussels after dozens of injuries in Lake Travis
Things to do this 4th of July in Central Texas
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
11 of the Best Dog Breeds for Senior Citizens
Clear the Shelters
by: Clear the Shelters
Posted:
Jun 20, 2019 / 08:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2019 / 12:26 PM CDT
Find a shelter near you
Don't Miss
Migrant and refugee shelter in east Austin is buckling under flood of families
Starting Monday, homeless people will be able to camp on city sidewalks
Redfin joins rush of companies flipping homes in Austin, revving up already-hot housing market
Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape
Do you slow down or move over for tow trucks? Legally, you’re required to