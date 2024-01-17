AUSTIN (KXAN) – A federal court has sentenced a Central Texas credit union employee to 41 months in prison for embezzlement, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

According to court documents, Tracy Mikulencak, 44, embezzled approximately $144,000 from her teller drawer and the vault while working at A+ Federal Credit Union.

A+ auditors also revealed that Mikulencak, who lives in Georgetown, made unauthorized withdrawals from customer accounts, including a deceased account holder, the announcement said.

Mikulencak embezzled a total of $325,708 from the credit union, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“The excellent investigative work by our partners at the FBI and the Georgetown Police Department unraveled a scheme by a trusted credit union employee to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the credit union and its members,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas told KXAN in a statement.

“These crimes strike at the heart of our banking system. Those entrusted with customer funds must be held to the highest standards of honesty and integrity. The judge’s sentence in this case affirms the commitment of the U.S. Attorney’s office to swift and certain punishment.” Jaime Esparza, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas

Mikulencak was also ordered to pay $302,668 in restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.