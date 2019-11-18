Catalyst is a specialty unit within the KXAN investigative team focused on “digital-first” storytelling that aims to make a positive change in society. The group takes a multi-platform, innovative approach to each project and rotates among various investigators. Please explore our projects below, and also subscribe and listen to the “KXAN Catalyst Podcast.”

A History of Mass Violence From 1980 to 2019, Texas experienced at least 32 mass shootings. Our investigative team’s analysis shows more than 250 people were wounded in those events, and at least 208 were killed. Explore » Mayberry Texas Our analysis of more than 5,600 missing persons reveals shortfalls in the way Texas tackles those cases and prompts a state lawmaker’s promise to improve the system, helping families looking for loved ones. Explore »