Season 4: Custodial Deaths

KXAN investigators uncover hundreds of custodial death reports filed incorrectly, leaving unanswered questions when someone dies in Texas police custody. Listen to the “Catalyst” podcast below. This standalone season is part of our “Dead & Undone” investigation. You can also listen to our previous podcast seasons on mental competency in jails, mass violence and missing persons in Texas.

S4 E1: Tired of the Roadblocks

Following a car crash, a 21-year-old man dies in a Texas jail, leaving his mother wondering if staff ignored signs of a serious injury.