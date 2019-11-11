Catalyst Podcast

Catalyst is an investigative podcast from KXAN News. Each season, KXAN’s investigative team will expose societal problems facing the state of Texas and shortfalls in the systems that impact everyone living here. These journalists will bring you thought-provoking stories that might ultimately lead to positive change.
Season 1
KXAN investigators explore challenges families find in seeking answers about missing loved ones. This podcast season is part of our “Mayberry Texas” investigation.
Season 2
KXAN investigators travel across Texas to track down survivors of mass shootings that have occurred over 40 years. This podcast season is part of our “A History of Mass Violence” investigation.