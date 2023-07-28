As campaign season nears, politicians are turning up the volume on campaign rhetoric. To cut through the noise, we’re launching Campaign Context, a weekly series providing clarity on the messages you’re hearing from candidates on the campaign trail. We’re digging past the politics and into the facts to provide you with the transparent, spin-free information you need to make informed decisions this election season.

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, hopes to unseat U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in the 2024 election, and we’re diving into a recent comment he made about gun reform.

On his recent podcast, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz went after President Joe Biden when it comes to inflation and the economy.

In this Campaign Context video, we’re examining comments made by Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron Desantis while he was campaigning at the Texas border in June.

Kicking off KXAN’s Campaign Context series, we take a look at a comment from President Joe Biden touting job growth within his Bidenomics plan.