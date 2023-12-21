MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A group of Marble Falls residents are in the process of developing an inclusive playground in the community for people of all abilities to enjoy.

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is working to raise $1.4 million to design and construct Wyatt’s Clubhouse, an inclusive playground designed to be accessible for everybody. It’s a mission that’s personal for Ashley Crouse, secretary of the board behind Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group.

“My son experienced a [traumatic brain injury] when he was 15 months old — that was in 2019. And after that, he had some disabilities. He can’t walk, he’s wheelchair-bound,” she said. “When we were trying to go to the local playgrounds here in Marble Falls, there was no wheelchair access. There are no swings that he can swing on. It was just very limiting.”

Those limitations sparked Crouse’s desire to create a space that’s inclusive for children and visitors of all abilities and capabilities. She pointed to the Play for All Abilities Park in Round Rock and Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio as spaces that have gone beyond the idea of ADA access and have made accessibility and inclusivity the cornerstone of their designs.

Crouse, along with Taylor Smith, the treasurer of the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group, has worked with the playground development company Leathers and Associates to bring their vision to life. So far, both said the project has received incredible community support — but it’s been a long road toward bringing it to fruition.

Earlier this month, the J.M. Huber Corporation awarded the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group a $25,000 grant to help develop the playground. That award came after 50 applications were submitted, and only 11 were chosen from around the world, Smith said.

“To see an organization of that size — it’s, you know, around the world — focus on Marble Falls and give us some money to help get this going is just amazing,” Smith added. “And we’re really hoping that this will start a wave of more large corporations out in this area or anywhere….we’ll take funds from anybody to help get the job done.”

Not only does it take a village to fund the project, but it also is a community effort to shape its vision and the playground’s components. Smith said the group has gone to schools and spoken with local kids to get their input on what kind of equipment and playground amenities they want to see.

He added the group is looking at a variety of locations to build on. Once a site is selected, Smith said he hopes that’ll open the door up for more grants and larger-scale donations.

“It’s been really amazing to see this increase in the desire to bring awareness to including all people from all abilities. But also, bringing the actual parks here is really amazing,” Crouse said. “Part of the passion behind this project has been not just for my family but for all families that are experiencing these kinds of difficulties. Everybody wants to be able to go and play together. And I think that’s really important.”

Those interested in learning more about Wyatt’s Clubhouse or making a donation to the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group can follow the project online and on its Facebook page.