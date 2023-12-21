GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Granite Shoals is working to rebuild its partnership with the Hill Country Humane Society after the nonprofit ended its collaboration with the city over comments made by Granite Shoals’ Wildlife Advisory Committee.
Recordings from a Nov. 6 WAC meeting revealed extensive conversations on how to deal with feral cat colonies in the city. Committee members said Nov. 6 that there were four feral cat colonies, with approximately 400 cats in total.
During the hour-and-a-half-long discussion Nov. 6, committee members discussed several options for managing the feral cat population; however, the majority of that meeting centered on means of how to trap and kill cats. Committee members also discussed where to dispose of the remains.
“We have a location on this property that’s called deer heaven,” a committee member said at the Nov. 6 meeting. “I’m sure it could be kitty-cat heaven too.”
The City of Granite Shoals hosted a special-called city council meeting Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of the Nov. 6 committee discussion as well as the city’s response to feral cats. Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos told KXAN Monday the city doesn’t and will not endorse “inhumane and illegal treatment of feral cats,” adding that the Granite Shoals Police Department also doesn’t endorse those proposed ideas.
In a statement Thursday, Munos said the city is actively working to renew its relationship with the Hill Country Humane Society, adding several city officials met with the nonprofit’s board of directors this week.
“Members of the City Council and I do not support, condone, or agree with the statements or opinions expressed by some members of the Wildlife Advisory Committee and our City Manager that occurred in recent meetings regarding possible methods to manage feral cats in our community,” Munos said in the statement.
He added Hill Country Humane Society’s board of directors offered up several recommendations and offered guidance on issues they’d like to see addressed before renewing their partnership with Granite Shoals.
Ethics Commission Chairman Mark Morren and I took to heart what the board of directors of the Hill Country Humane Society recommended. I will be presenting that information to Council members at the January 9, 2024, meeting so that we may move forward with renewing our relationship with the Hill Country Humane Society.
The City Council and I would like to thank the citizens of Granite Shoals, Dr. Natalie Lord and members of the various organizations that have agreed to assist us with feral cat colonies in Granite Shoals. It is very apparent that we have wonderful citizens and organizations that care deeply for this community and the animals that live here with us. I’m confident that the City Council and I will take the right steps to move forward and act in the best interest of our wonderful city.Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos in a Dec. 21 statement