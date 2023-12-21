GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Granite Shoals is working to rebuild its partnership with the Hill Country Humane Society after the nonprofit ended its collaboration with the city over comments made by Granite Shoals’ Wildlife Advisory Committee.

Recordings from a Nov. 6 WAC meeting revealed extensive conversations on how to deal with feral cat colonies in the city. Committee members said Nov. 6 that there were four feral cat colonies, with approximately 400 cats in total.

During the hour-and-a-half-long discussion Nov. 6, committee members discussed several options for managing the feral cat population; however, the majority of that meeting centered on means of how to trap and kill cats. Committee members also discussed where to dispose of the remains.

“We have a location on this property that’s called deer heaven,” a committee member said at the Nov. 6 meeting. “I’m sure it could be kitty-cat heaven too.”

The City of Granite Shoals hosted a special-called city council meeting Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of the Nov. 6 committee discussion as well as the city’s response to feral cats. Granite Shoals Mayor Ron Munos told KXAN Monday the city doesn’t and will not endorse “inhumane and illegal treatment of feral cats,” adding that the Granite Shoals Police Department also doesn’t endorse those proposed ideas.

In a statement Thursday, Munos said the city is actively working to renew its relationship with the Hill Country Humane Society, adding several city officials met with the nonprofit’s board of directors this week.

“Members of the City Council and I do not support, condone, or agree with the statements or opinions expressed by some members of the Wildlife Advisory Committee and our City Manager that occurred in recent meetings regarding possible methods to manage feral cats in our community,” Munos said in the statement.

He added Hill Country Humane Society’s board of directors offered up several recommendations and offered guidance on issues they’d like to see addressed before renewing their partnership with Granite Shoals.