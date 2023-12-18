BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash in Burnet over the weekend.

A single-engine Beechcraft B36 struck a powerline and then crashed onto U.S. Highway 281 in Burnet around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the FAA.

Two people were on board the plane and had serious injuries, according to the FAA crash report.

The report stated the plane crashed shortly after takeoff and struck a powerline and a vehicle on the highway.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.