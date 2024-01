BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a body that was found in Burnet County on Christmas Day.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on County Road 203.

According to BCSO, the Texas Rangers and the Fire Marshal’s office would help in the investigation.

As of Friday, BCSO said it was waiting on the autopsy report for an identification of the person.

BCSO said the investigation of course remained ongoing.