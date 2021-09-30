WATCH: Texas DPS holds briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held a briefing on Operation Lone Star Thursday morning.

At the briefing, DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon and TMD Lt. Colonel Rodney Kelley will provide an overview of last week`s migrant numbers in Del Rio and the operations that were used to secure the area.

The first briefing was held on September 16.

Operation Lone Star was put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott in March, and it allows Texas DPS and the Texas National Guard to team up and patrol high-risk areas along the southern border, including the Rio Grande Valley.

“Troopers that work along the border they deal with this day in and day out,” said Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez. “But the numbers that we are seeing this year have been historic, just the surge of migrants that have been coming across, the criminal activity, the increase in vehicle pursuits, we have never seen that before in prior years.”

