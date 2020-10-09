UCSD researcher says Biden would be better fit for Mexico

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — With some polls showing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, a researcher with the University of California San Diego says a Biden victory would be beneficial for Mexico.

Rafael Fernández de Castro, director of the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies at UCSD, says Trump’s lack of outreach and desire to work with other countries is a major reason why he believes Biden would do more for Mexico.

Rafael Fernandez de Castro is director of the Center for U.S.-Mexican

Studies at the University of California San Diego.

(Courtesy: UCSD)

“What Mexico needs is a United States that will grow, that will be a force, a worldwide leader, and for these reasons I don’t think Trump is a good fit for Mexico,” said Fernández. “Trump has been weakening the country domestically and internationally because he’s not the type of person who likes alliances, he sees foreign relationships as adding up to zero.”

Fernández admits Biden’s lead in the polls is not definitive, saying he won’t guess as to who will be in the White House, but he says there will be an advantage for Mexico should Biden win the election.

“Biden knows Mexico. When he was Vice President under Obama, he asked Obama to let him head relations with Mexico, his learning curve would not be that great,” Fernandez said.

Fernández stressed he’s not totally sold on Biden but simply sees him as a better option.

“I see him as a bit weak, I feel his better moments are behind him, he’s not a very inspirational leader, I’m not sure he has the wherewithal to push the American people out of a very difficult moment in time,” said Fernández. “He does have experience and if he can surround himself with intelligent people and became accessible, with a great team a lot can be done.”

Fernández also mentioned Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s visit to Washington over the summer did not look well for Biden, as it seemed AMLO was throwing his support behind Trump.

“This could be a stumbling block in the relationship between Mexico and Biden should he win.”

