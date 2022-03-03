Teen transporting migrants crashes into Border Patrol unit

Border Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a Border Patrol unit in late 2021.

Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were seen in a silver vehicle near the Los Fresnos canal. Authorities saw six individuals run out of the canal and get into the vehicle.

Rodriguez-Martinez, who was the driver, left the canal at a high rate of speed. He then lost control and crashed into a Border Patrol unit.

After the crash, those inside the vehicle attempted to flee but were apprehended, the release stated.

Authorities also found $30,000 in cash and several cell phones inside the vehicle.

Rodriguez-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25. Villasenor-Sanchez, 31, is scheduled for sentencing on May 4.

They each could face 10 years in federal prison, with a possible maximum fine of $250,000 the release stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss