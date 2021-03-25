Sen. Cornyn previews Friday visit to U.S.-Mexico border amid migrant surge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn held a virtual press conference Thursday ahead of his and Sen. Ted Cruz’ visit to South Texas Friday.

The Texas senators are going to assess the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border amid a surge in migrants. They announced their plan to visit at the beginning of March. The tour is expected to include a roundtable with local stakeholders.

A stream of unaccompanied migrant youth claiming asylum began arriving to the border in November because of a court ruling at the time saying they couldn’t be denied entry under the Trump Administration’s Title 42 travel ban, according to a BorderReport.com story. Before that ruling, about 13,000 unaccompanied minors had been deported in 2020 and beds for unaccompanied minors were reduced nationwide.

This week has seen an increase in housing for those migrant children, with the Department of Defense approving a request to let them stay at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso. San Diego is also planning to house 1,400 migrant children in its convention center, which has been met with criticism from locals concerned about the level of public involvement in the decisoon.