Police unearth five bodies from alleged cartel safehouse in Juarez

Chihuahua police use canine to locate bodies in patio of house; neighbors report seeing armed men going in and out

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Juarez, Mexico, have unearthed five bodies from clandestine graves in a suspected cartel safe house.

The dig in the patio of a home on the corner of Pimentel and Atzcapozalco streets took two days and involved the use of dogs trained to find cadavers and the work of forensic specialists, the Chihuahua state police told KTSM.

Neighbors reported to investigators seeing armed men occasionally go in and out of the house, which is near Camino Real Loop, a highway on the western outskirts of the city where police have found bullet-riddled bodies in the past.

All the victims unearthed between Sunday and Monday appear to be males and police told reporters they also recovered bullet casings and personal belongings that include some identity documents. Police moved in on the empty residence following a tip regarding ongoing drug cartel activity.

One of the clandestine graves. (Border Report photo)

No arrests have been made in connection to the bodies.

In separate incidents Monday, police also found the nude body of a woman who appeared to have been beaten to death near a ranch south of Juarez, and plastic bags containing body parts of a male just West of Downtown.

Juarez has recorded 1,270 homicides so far in 2021, including 118 in November.