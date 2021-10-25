Abbott: Biden administration is ‘AWOL’ as new migrant caravan on the move through Mexico

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Right now, thousands of migrants are marching through Mexico, headed toward the U.S. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blames “reckless open border policies” by Pres. Joe Biden.

On Monday, Abbott tweeted: “The Biden Administration is AWOL at the southern border…. The Lone Star State stopped the surge of illegal immigrants in Del Rio & we’re prepared to do it again.”

The caravan is made up of three to four thousand migrants from Central and South America, with some from Haiti. While making a stop in southern Mexico, the group pushed through Mexican police in riot gear — breaking down police barriers.

Leaders of the group say their final destination isn’t the U.S., but rather Mexico City, where they’ll try to get humanitarian assistance. But according to Border Report, some in the group have told reporters they do intend to make it to the U.S.

The White House hasn’t yet commented on the new caravan but Gov. Greg Abbott’s office says Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard soldiers are working on a plan to stop mass crossings.

The Biden Administration is AWOL at the southern border.



Texas has thousands of National Guard & @TxDPS officers, including Texas Rangers, deployed to secure the border.



The Lone Star State stopped the surge of illegal immigrants in Del Rio & we're prepared to do it again. pic.twitter.com/zmrHJ8HNIO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 25, 2021

It’s a plan modeled after the halted surge at Del Rio a month ago.

In a statement Monday, an Abbott representative said: “The Governor has deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers since the launch of Operation Lone Star in March, and with the help of $3 billion in border security funding, we are adding more DPS troopers, Guard soldiers, and equipment. Texas will continue surging state resources and stepping up in the federal government’s absence to secure our border and protect Texans.”