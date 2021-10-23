Migrant caravan breaks through National Guard roadblock in Mexico

A caravan of migrants, most from central America, head north as they depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Immigration activists say they will lead migrants out of the southern Mexico city of Tapachula Saturday at the start of a march they hope will bring them to Mexico City to press their case for better treatment. (AP Photo/ Edgar H. Clemente)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants left the Mexican southern border city of Tapachula on Saturday morning, bound for Mexico City.

Caravan organizers say that will be their last stop, as they try to secure humanitarian permits for the Haitians, Central and South American migrants to move freely in Mexico. But some of the migrants themselves have said they intend to reach the U.S. border.

The caravan immediately ran into a Mexican National Guard roadblock but appeared to break through, images on social media show. The images show a throng of people making their way past soldiers in riot gear and with plastic shields, yelling, “Libertad! Libertad! (Freedom! Freedom!)”

After pushing dozens of soldiers aside, the migrants could be seen walking in jubilation on their journey north. The soldiers made no attempt to pursue them or draw weapons.

En localidad de #VivaMéxico cerca de #Tapachula #Chiapas rompe el cerco de elementos de @INAMI_mx y @GN_MEXICO_ la #CaravanaMigrante que avanza por la Carretera costera en su objetivo de llegar a la #CDMX para pedir respeto al derecho a migrar pic.twitter.com/D1l745o0lG — Gabriela Coutiño (@GabyCoutino) October 23, 2021

Many of the migrants had lingered for months in Tapachula, a city just a few miles from the border with Guatemala. Local news media published numerous photos of Haitians living on sidewalks and occupying public parks.

Prior to the departure, caravan organizer Irineo Mujica criticized U.S. immigration policy on interviews shared on social media.

“They’re just in denial of their own fault. They haven’t been able to handle immigration,” he said. “If I tell you the truth, I believe at least with Donald Trump we knew what we had. With Biden, we don’t know. He doesn’t seem to have a clue what to do with immigration because he says one thing and does another.”

The activist expressed disappointment that Biden hasn’t delivered on immigration reform promises. “I mean, it’s Donald Trump 2.0”

The widespread perception is that caravan members intend to eventually make their way to the United States. An earlier group of Haitians – 12,000 according to Tapachula activists – departed Tapachula in early September and wound up in Del Rio, Texas a few days later.

Mujica, however, on Friday stated his goal was to shepherd the thousands of migrants he’s leading only as far as Mexico City.