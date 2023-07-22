The Baja Beach Fest will be held over the course of a weekend in August. (Courtesy: Baja Beach Fest)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Rosarito Beach, a coastal community about 25 minutes south of Tijuana, is set to host the Baja Beach Fest next month.

Organizers say the event is 90 percent sold already with more tickets going on sale beginning Friday.

This is the fifth year the event will be held.

The 2023 edition is scheduled for Aug. 11 to 13.

Groups and artists such as Ozuna, Feid, Tego Calderón, Wisin y Yandel and Arcangel are slated to perform during the three-day music event.

Grupo Firme, a band with roots in Tijuana, is the biggest headliner and will conclude the festival on the final day.

(Courtesy: Baja Beach Fest)

In recent years, the Baja Beach Fest has been marred by controversy and bad luck.

The show was canceled because of the pandemic in 2020.

In 2021, the show was held in spite of many concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

But even with the warnings, and people being encouraged to use caution, more than 30,000 fans showed up.

Back then, officials said people were mandated to practice health measures such as wearing face masks and practicing safe distancing, but those suggestions were largely ignored by concertgoers.

Last year, the event was plagued by threats of vandalism and crime.

It happened over a weekend when the entire region became paralyzed as a cartel promised a weekend of “violence and bloodshed,” claiming it was going to hurt anyone found on city streets or public areas.

No one was killed, but 17 public transportation vehicles in Tijuana, Ensenada, Tecate and Mexicali were set on fire, blocking major roads and highways.

Many businesses shut down for fear of attack and the streets were mostly empty.

Organizers say they don’t anticipate any issues this year.