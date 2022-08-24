U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A West Texas congressman is bringing a Republican delegation to El Paso this week so they can meet with locals coping with the economic downturn and talk to law enforcement officials about immigration and border security.

The delegation led by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, on Friday will take part in a ride-along at the border wall and receive a briefing on the technology used by border agents.

The group includes an Air Force veteran running for Congress in the battleground state of Nevada, and two House candidates from New York – where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of unauthorized migrants who recently crossed the U.S. Mexico border.

But long before Abbott started busing migrants to the Empire State, the Biden administration was flying them free of charge to the Westchester and Stewart airports there, according to Colin Schmitt, candidate for New York’s 18th Congressional District. The flights began in 2020, were suspended, and resumed last April coming from border cities like El Paso, according to the New York Post. The migrants being flown there include minors and adults appearing to be in their 20s, the Post reported.

“The Hudson Valley’s representatives in Congress turned a blind eye to the Biden administration’s policy of transporting people who illegally crossed the southern border to the Hudson Valley,” Schmitt alleges on his campaign website, vowing to “put an end to Joe Biden’s open border policies.”

Anthony D’Esposito is the other visitor from New York. The former New York City police detective says America is a nation of immigrants but also a nation of laws. He’s running to prevent Democrats from “providing amnesty to those who broke the law and entered our country illegally” and vows to secure the border to stop drugs, gangs and human trafficking from “invading our communities,” according to his campaign website.

Immigration remains a polarizing topic in American politics ahead of the upcoming November mid-term elections, according to a Gallup poll released this month. With respondents divided along political party lines, the number of Americans who want to decrease the number of immigrants entering the county now outpaces by 10 percent the number who want to increase migration. That’s a reversal in public opinion compared to 2020, according to Gallup.

Sam Peters, who is trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, is also part of the delegation. He has an 11-point plan to confront the country’s immigration challenges. It includes finishing border wall construction that President Joe Biden drove to a halt, making employment eligibility verification mandatory and increasing penalties on businesses who hire unauthorized migrants.

“Legal immigration is welcome. Illegal immigration is not,” Peters says on his website. “The activity at the southern border is a national emergency and a crisis that must be faced, not ignored. It is time to return to policy that keeps illegal immigrants outside of our country…”