Former Miss Universe could be Mexican border state’s next governor

Lupita Jones became the first woman from Mexico to win the Miss Universe crown. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

MEXICALI, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — Mexico’s National Action Party (PAN) is said to be pursuing former Miss Universe Lupita Jones to be its candidate in Baja California’s race for governor.

Leaders within the PAN party have said they will promote and support at least seven women candidates for governor in states throughout Mexico.

Miss Mexico, Lupita Jones waves to the audience after being crowned Miss Universe at the 1991 Las Vegas, Nevada, ceremonies. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Jones, who became Miss Universe in 1991, would be the party’s nominee in Baja California.

She is 53 years old and is from Mexicali, the state’s capital. Her full name is Maria Guadalupe Jones Garay.

She has yet to say whether she would accept the nomination.

Since winning the crown nearly 30 years ago, Jones has worked as an actress in soap operas and as a television producer. She has also been involved in humanitarian causes, but has no political experience.

Jones was the first Mexican contestant to win the title of Miss Universe.

A few years ago, Jones asked that Mexico stop sending women to the beauty pageant over disparaging comments made by Donald Trump about Mexican immigrants.

Trump owns the rights to the beauty contest.

