Early vote favors congressional incumbents in El Paso County

Border Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVE UPDATED NUMBERS: Your Local Election HQ: 2022 Texas Primaries

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, took commanding leads in early primary voting in El Paso County.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales

Escobar led the Democratic race for Texas District 16 by a margin of 88.54% to challenger Deliris Montañez Berrios’ 11.46%, according to the unofficial early vote. The Republican candidate in this race, Irene Armendariz-Jackson, ran unopposed in her primary.

In Texas District 23, which stretches from Northeast and Far East El Paso to the western edge of San Antonio, Republican incumbent Gonzales garnered 76.92% of the early vote to Alma Arredondo-Lynch’s 14.13% and Alia Garcia’s 8.94%. Gonzales was doing slightly better in the rest of the counties that make up District 23.

On the Democratic side, Priscilla Golden was leading John Lira 60.16% to 39.84%. The district includes more than a dozen counties, and Lira was up 60% to 40% overall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss