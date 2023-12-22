SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — It’s very likely you never heard of Cristina Pacheco, but for journalists and book enthusiasts throughout Latin America, she was admired and well-loved.

Earlier this month, she retired from her news and commentary television show in Mexico City due to what she described as “serious health problems.”

Pacheco died Thursday morning, according to a Facebook posting from her daughter.

“It is with deep pain that my sister Cecilia and I announce the death of our beloved mother,” said Laura Emilia Pacheco.

Those who knew or worked with her describe her as an “extraordinary woman in every sense of the word.”

“She was a person who gave her life to writing and journalism,” said Carlos Brito, Pacheco’s co-anchor on Mexico City’s Channel 11. “Condolences to her children and all who loved her work.”

For more than 50 years, Pacheco worked in Mexico City often covering and writing about people and their plight in the poorest neighborhoods of the city.

She was considered a pioneer in television, producing several news and magazine shows.

Pacheco was also known for her informal yet hard interview style with guests from all walks of life.

Throughout her career, Pacheco received many literature awards and began a television school for girls and under-served students in Mexico.

She was 82 years old.