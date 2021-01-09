Child rape suspect arrested at border considered dangerous, held without bail

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former Worcester man arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in November on a warrant for child rape has been ruled a danger to society by a judge and ordered held without bail for up to four months.

Luis B. Padilla Matute, 23, was found dangerous Tuesday after prosecutors alleged he raped a 13-year-old girl in 2017, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Padilla Matute is charged with forcible child rape.

The girl said she slept at Padilla Matute’s home following a party at which her boyfriend and others were drinking and smoking marijuana, prosecutors said. The girl’s boyfriend left the party to drive someone home and did not return because he was too drunk, they said.

She said in the morning, Padilla Matute gave her juice, and after drinking it, she felt she could not move and he raped her, according to authorities.

Padilla Matute’s court-appointed lawyer, Joseph Hennessy, said in a Massachusetts court that his client denies the allegations and will fight them.

Padilla Matute, a Honduran citizen, was arrested at the border in Laredo, Texas, in November while trying to re-enter the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection agents who found he had a warrant out for his arrest.