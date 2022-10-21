TIJUANA (Border Report) — Although Juan Torres is not a big San Diego Padres fan, he is enjoying the team’s success this postseason as he works along the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

He’s noticed more and more customers are buying his Padres-related merchandise.

“Products with San Diego Padres logo, we’re selling very much,” Torres said.

Torres stated with the team’s success, vendors are making more money.

Juan Torres is a vendor at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“The team is growing, having better results and the sales are reflecting that, more commission for the vendors here, also for the owners, growing their sales.”

The San Diego Padres are in the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

As of Friday afternoon, the series was tied at one game apiece with three more games scheduled over the weekend, and if needed, two more early next week.

Should they win three more games, they would find themselves in the World Series, meaning more days and opportunities to sell more Padres stuff.

“We’re all becoming Padres fans,” Torres said with a chuckle.

Sample of the San Diego Padres merchandise being sold by vendors at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Padres fans, new and old, can find blankets, aprons, jerseys, scarves and headbands, but Torres says the most popular item is the poncho.

“Right now it’s selling from $40 to $50,” he said, adding that and everything is negotiable.

“We start with one price and then the customer … we are fixing the price, negotiating.”

While Border Report spent time with Torres and other vendors, we did not see anyone buying any items with the Padres logo or team colors.

But according to Torres, they have been selling at least a couple of dozen per day since the team got hot compared to only a few during the regular season.