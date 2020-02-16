Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sign is posted outside the U.S. Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions.

A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community near Douglas.

Yanez previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving a bribe, and Importation of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Yanez was also ordered to pay $340,434 in restitution to United States Border Patrol for repayment of salary received while conspiring with traffickers.  

