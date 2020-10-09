Border city deals with record number of active COVID-19 infections

The city of El Paso, Texas on the morning of March 3, 2020. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

El Paso officials encourage testing of the asymptomatic to identify the infected, reduce the spread of coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The border remains in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, as El Paso County on Wednesday reported a record number of active infections.

A total of 4,625 residents are classified as active cases, City of El Paso officials said in a news release. The previous high was 4,594 active cases on Aug. 19, records show.

The news came on a day in which the county reported 398 new cases and four late positive tests from the state Department of Public Health. That’s the largest one-day increase since 441 cases were recorded on July 19, city officials confirmed.

The number of active COVID-19 infections in El Paso has spiked. (courtesy City of El Paso)

El Paso has now recorded 26,432 coronavirus cases and 537 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of active COVID-19 cases reaches an all-time high in El Paso with 398 new cases and 4 delayed testing results being reported for a total of 4,625 active cases and 26,432 cumulative cases.



Three deaths are also being reported bringing the total number to 537 deaths. pic.twitter.com/UmBcagIDMP — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) October 7, 2020

City officials continue pushing testing to identify cases, particularly among the asymptomatic, to help control the spread.

“If you don’t feel sick, but then test positive then you know that you should quarantine yourself and know that you should tell those people who you might have interacted with should be told to get tested and to take care of their loved one who might be at risk of getting very sick,” city spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta said.

Across the border, Juarez, Mexico reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 102 new infections on Wednesday, to bring its totals to 8,150 cases and 889 fatalities.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.