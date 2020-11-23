Border agents locate, rescue man seriously injured in lunchtime dirt-bike crash

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A worker who went for a dirt-bike ride during his lunch break suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed on Saturday near the Andrade Port of Entry.
A coworker notified U.S. Border Patrol agents about 4:30 p.m. that the man never returned from his bike ride.
Border agents from the agency’s Yuma Sector initiated a search and deployed Border Search, Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) and a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew.
About 40 minutes later, crews found the man near the Old American Canal, which runs along the California-Mexico border.
Agents said the man had crashed suffered life-threatening injuries, including a suspected spinal injury.
Agents stabilized the man while they waited for an air ambulance to transport him to a Phoenix-area hospital.
Agents said the man contracted employee working near the Andrade Port of Entry, which is near the California-Arizona state line.
