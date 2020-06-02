Border agents in ATVs track down convicted felon twice deported

Border Patrol Agent Patrols South Texas Border on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) taken on September 23, 2013. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A convicted felon who had been previously deported twice again entered the country illegally on Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Border Patrol agents on ATVs spotted a group of five attempting to enter the U.S. illegally a few miles east of Tornillo in rural El Paso County, Texas.

The individuals attempted to hide, but were unsuccessful and were taken to a Border Patrol station for processing.

One of the individuals was identified as 41-year-old Gamaliel Mendez-Alvarenga, a Guatemalan man who had been convicted of felony aggravated assault in 2006 in Cartersville, Ga.

Mendez-Alvarenga, who was ordered deported, had one prior deportation dating back to 2002. He remains in custody pending prosecution.

“Across remote stretches of the El Paso Sector, the exemplary work of our agents continues. They routinely cross paths with and apprehend individuals who cross illegally into the United States. These subjects sometimes have violent criminal pasts, including aggravated felonies,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement.

