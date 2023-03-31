EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Noe Rosas Soto allegedly shot a man from a moving car, hitting him several times and killing him over three years ago in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

On Wednesday, U.S. deportation officers handed Rosas over to Mexican authorities atop the Stanton Street Bridge in Downtown El Paso.

Customs and Immigration Enforcement described the 33-year-old as a “sicario,” or cartel hitman, wanted for murder in Mexico in the Feb. 9, 2020 shooting.

Rosas had already been removed from the U.S. twice — in 2013 and 2015. Officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, ERO, arrested Rosas on Feb. 13 in the Portland, Oregon area.

In a news release, Mary De Anda, the field office director for ERO in El Paso, credited the “ongoing cooperation” between ICE and its counterparts in Mexico for the arrest and removal.

“Violent criminals, who flee to the United States believing they can evade justice, are mistaken and will find no refuge here,” she said.