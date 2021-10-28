Alleged gang member attempts to smuggle drugs, guns and cash past NM Border Patrol checkpoint, CBP says

Agents assigned to the Border Patrol Checkpoint outside Las Cruces recently seized drugs, cash and weapons and arrested an alleged criminal gang member. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man authorities describe as a criminal gang member attempted to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint with drugs, guns and cash in the vehicle.

Border agents said they smelled the odor of marijuana when the compact car approached the checkpoint on Interstate 10 just west of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The occupants of the vehicle — a 31-year-old man and 31-year-old woman — agreed to have their car further inspected, and that’s when a drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to possible narcotics inside.

Agents said they found various amounts of heroin, marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, liquid methamphetamine, and fentanyl and oxycodone pills inside the car, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. Additionally, agents a handgun, automatic rifle and $17,128 in cash.

Agents assigned to the Border Patrol Checkpoint outside Las Cruces recently seized $17,128 in cash and arrested an alleged criminal gang member. (Courtesy CBP)

Agents arrested the man and woman, both U.S. citizens, and turned the contraband over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said the seizure is a reminder of the critical role that the checkpoints and specialty units like the K-9 Program play in the agency’s daily operations.

“Keeping drugs out of the hands of the most vulnerable in our society, the children is of particular importance in protecting our local and neighboring communities,” Chavez said in a statement.