3 new facilities for unaccompanied migrant children open in Texas; sites in California considered

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Department of Health and Human Services announced the opening of three more “Emergency Intake Sites” for unaccompanied migrant children, as the agency considers even more sites.

The Delphi Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Donna, Texas, is expected to receive approximately 375 unaccompanied migrant children on Tuesday. The Delphi EIS will provide shelter for boys and girls ages 13 to 17, and has a potential capacity of 1,500 beds.

On Monday, HHS announced the opening of the Dimmit Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which is also home to the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility. The Dimmit EIS will house boys and girls ages 13-17 and has a capacity of 440 beds. HHS said the Dimmit EIS received the first group of unaccompanied migrant children on Monday.

The Pecos Emergency Intake Site at the Target Lodge Pecos North property in Pecos, Texas, also opened on Monday. The Pecos facility, which will also house boys and girls ages 13-17 and has a capacity of 2,000 beds, received 125 children on Monday, HHS said in a news release.

Thousands of unaccompanied undocumented migrant youth who have crossed the Southwest border since the Biden administration took over more than two months ago, and it is prompting federal officials to shift how they process children.

As is the case in other EIS facilities, the children receive a brief medical check, clothing, toiletries, food, and snacks, as well as a safe place to rest.

HHS and its Office of Refugee Resettlement have teamed up to secure 13,500 beds, but the agency says “additional capacity is urgently needed to manage both enhanced COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the increasing numbers of (unaccompanied children) referrals from (U.S. Customs and Border Protection).”

HHS said that as of Sunday, about 14,287 unaccompanied migrant children are in the care of ORR.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that the Long Beach Convention Center is also being considered as an EIS that will house 1,000 children. The Long Beach City Council is considering a measure to approve the contract on Tuesday.

Currently, the San Diego Convention Center is housing unaccompanied migrant girls.

Camp Roberts in Central California is also being considered as an EIS.

Other Emergency Intake Sites and Influx Care Facilties

On February 22, HHS opened the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility (ICF), Carrizo Springs, Texas, adding 952 beds to our care-provider network.

With the assistance of FEMA, on March 14, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children in Midland, Texas, with the potential capacity of 700 beds.

With the assistance of FEMA, on March 19, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site in Dallas, Texas, with the potential capacity of 2,300 beds.

On March 20, HHS announced it will open an Emergency Intake Site at Target Lodge Pecos North, in Pecos, Texas with the potential capacity of 2,000 beds.

With the assistance of the Department of Defense (DOD) on March 25, HHS announced it will open Emergency Intake Sites (EIS) for Unaccompanied Children at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, near San Antonio, Texas with the potential capacity of up to 350 beds.

With the assistance of FEMA, on March 27, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children at the San Diego Convention Center, with a potential capacity of 1,450 beds.

With the assistance of FEMA, on March 29, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children at the Freeman Expo Center in San Antonio, Texas, with an internal potential capacity for 2,100 beds and an external capacity of 300 medical beds.

With the assistance of the Department of Defense (DOD) on March 30, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Sites (EIS) for Unaccompanied Children at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, with the potential capacity of up to 5,000 beds.

With the assistance of FEMA, on April 1, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children at the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC Houston) site in Houston, Texas, with a potential capacity of 500 beds.

HHS will keep Congress, state, and local officials informed of future actions concerning UC matters throughout our care-provider network.

Source: Health and Human Services.

