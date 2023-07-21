SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Thirteen people have died due to the ongoing heat wave in Mexicali, said Baja California Health Secretary Adrián Medina Amarillas, who described the victims as homeless people or those who didn’t have access to “hydration points” around the region.

“Unfortunately, the victims lived on the streets,” Amarillas said. “Only two were able to make it to an emergency room at a hospital, but were already very dehydrated, the others have died on the street.”

The city of Mexicali, about 120 miles east of the San Diego-Tijuana metro area, is reportedly working with state officials to provide more shelter space for homeless people so they can find relief from the high temperatures, which have hovered between 115 and 120 degrees over the last few weeks.

Friday’s high temperature is expected to be 119 degrees.

The city says it has set up 207 hydration points, areas where people can seek shelter from the heat in air-conditioned modules, tents, city buildings and even private homes. People can also get IV hydration therapy if necessary, and the city is considering opening more centers in the near future.

“If need be, we’ll set up even more places for people to get help and shelter from the heat,” Amarillas said. “As for the upcoming school year, we’re not going to postpone the start of classes since classrooms all have air conditioning.”

Amarillas is asking everyone to remain indoors in air conditioning as much as possible and to drink plenty of water.

According to Global Warming Statistics, Mexicali is the fifth-hottest city in the world behind Jazan City in Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Las Vegas and Hong Kong.