Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin/Mabry
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Hispanic Heritage Month
Report It
Top Stories
Man linked to 2015 killing in Bastrop has been arrested
Top Stories
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
UTRGV announces free tuition for low-income families
Marshall ISD senior football player killed in wreck Wednesday morning
Neighbors concerned about indoor shooting range being built in Round Rock
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Save Our Students
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
The process of legally crossing the US-Mexico border
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
More Border Report Tour Headlines
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
New Mexico company chosen to build 11 miles of border wall
Building a border wall in South Texas
Trending Stories
Lakefront property owners surprised they don’t own shoreline
Reports surface of aggressive dogs adopted from Austin Animal Center
Williamson County invites public to attend funeral for Navy veteran with no family
Imelda’s dry side sends temperatures soaring to new records
DOJ charges 58 people in alleged Texas health care fraud
Don't Miss
Fewer teen pregnancies in Texas, but experts point to needed work in repeat teen births
Local teachers spend hundreds of dollars out of pocket on classroom supplies
Hidden History: Baile Folklorico brings Mexico’s history to life
Georgetown students pioneered an airplane-building class; now it’s in 6 cities
Lockhart teacher/coach arrested after admitting to relationship with a student