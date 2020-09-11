Blog: College During COVID-19
KXAN’s interns are both learning about the news and living it — experiencing virtual learning and changes in their college and universities because of the coronavirus pandemic. Each is keeping a weekly blog about their experiences during the fall 2020 semester.
Graysen Golter
Born in Houston, Texas, Graysen is currently studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. He’s very excited to work with KXAN News this semester and to help bring quality reporting to Texas communities.
Mercedes Gonzales
Mercedes is a senior journalism student at The University of Texas at Austin. She is co-News Director for Texas Student Television, the nation’s only FCC-licensed student run broadcast station. Her passion for writing and being informed led her to wanting to be a broadcast journalist. After graduation, Mercedes wants to report on her hometown of Austin, Texas, for a local news broadcast station.
Ryan Chandler
Ryan is a senior at The University of Texas at Austin graduating this semester with degrees in journalism and government. He is a former editorial columnist and podcast reporter for The Daily Texan and host of Texas Student Television’s political roundtable program “Tower Talks.” He also has experience working for the Texas Senate and Harris County Commissioner’s Office, and he looks forward to spending his last semester reporting on the people and policies of Texas.