49ers, Chiefs honor Kobe Bryant with line-up before Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, Fla. (KXAN) — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to the victims of last week’s California helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday before Super Bowl LIV.
Before the kickoff festivities, each team lined up at the 24-yard line in honor of Bryant’s jersey number. Bryant wore the No. 24 and No. 8 throughout his NBA career.
The news of Bryant’s death rattled the American sports world this week with athletes from different sports paying tribute.
Follow our live blog for updates from Super Bowl LIV.