49ers, Chiefs honor Kobe Bryant with line-up before Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. (KXAN) — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to the victims of last week’s California helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday before Super Bowl LIV.

Before the kickoff festivities, each team lined up at the 24-yard line in honor of Bryant’s jersey number. Bryant wore the No. 24 and No. 8 throughout his NBA career.

The news of Bryant’s death rattled the American sports world this week with athletes from different sports paying tribute.

Follow our live blog for updates from Super Bowl LIV.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players stand before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)