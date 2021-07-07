Oklahoma, Iowa State dominate preseason All-Big 12 teams, two Longhorns earn accolades

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball while defended by Christian Gonzalez #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If there’s any question as to who the preseason favorites are in the Big 12, Wednesday’s release of the preseason All-conference team should erase any doubt that it’s Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Both the Sooners and Cyclones have eight players on the All-Big 12 offensive and defensive teams – more than any other team. Texas landed just two representatives on the preseason list in Bijan Robinson D’Shawn Jamison.

Robinson led the Longhorns in rushing as a true freshman in 2020, running for 703 yards and four touchdowns in nine games. He also added another two TDs on 15 catches for 196 yards.

Jamison, a senior defensive back, had 31 total tackles and six pass break ups in 10 games last year. He had three interceptions his sophomore season.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, a redshirt sophomore, is the preseason offensive player of the year, while ISU senior linebacker Mike Rose earned the honor on defense.

Charlie Kolar, a senior tight end for the Cyclones, was the only unanimous selection on either offense or defense, while Oklahoma running back and Tennessee transfer Eric Gray was named newcomer of the year.

The Longhorns’ two selections are tied with TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Texas Tech had three honorees, while West Virginia and Kansas State had one each. Kansas was the only school not represented on the preseason list.