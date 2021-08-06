Longhorns start first training camp under Steve Sarkisian

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Texas entered today less than a month from its opener and coach Steve Sarkisian is seeing changes that are pointing the Longhorns in the right direction.

“It was good getting back on the field with a full allotment of a team,” Sarkisian said. Adding, “you could see drastic improvements in lots of areas.”

The tone was overwhelmingly positive however, the team did face some issues with cramping as they battled through the typical August heat.

No one on the team seemed overly concerned but they did warn of the negative affects in the long term if the issue continues.

“We need to make sure we are hydrated and we are taking care of ourselves,” Sarkisian said. “So that we don’t miss reps because we are cramping and now other guys are taking multiple reps because that will ultimately add up on us.”

With this being only the first day of practice there are still unknowns such as who will be the starting quarterback but one thing Sarkisian does know, is that on the first day of practice the Longhorns “looked much cleaner than spring ball.”









Fans will be able to see the new Sark led Longhorns in action for the first time on September 4th against Louisiana.