Violent Crimes

Ken Wayne Yowman Jefferson Co. Constable Pct. 8 (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) TCOLE surrender records

Incident date: May 8, 2017

Initial charge: Official oppression (Class A misdemeanor)

Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to official oppression (Class A misdemeanor)

Punishment: Community supervision for one year, $500 fine, permanent surrender of peace officer license. Deferred adjudication satisfied and case dismissed Aug. 22, 2018, according to Jefferson County District Clerk’s Office.

Narrative: The victim alleged law enforcement used a stun gun against him while he was walking near a Port Arthur apartment complex and the peace officer, later identified as Yowman, drove away. According to Yowmans TCOLE records: “Yowman failed to arrest Taylor, see to his medical needs, or note the use of force in an offense report in a timely manner. During the investigation evidence was found to corroborate [the victim’s] account. This evidence included video surveillance from the apartment complex showing what [the victim] described. It is the belief of the affiant that Ken Yowman, a public servant, acting under the color of office intentionally subjected Taylor to mistreatment. Taylor received bodily injury as a result of being tased and falling to the ground as a result of being tased.”