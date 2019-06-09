Sex Crimes

Jeffrey Ryan Robles Wharton Police Department (Texas Department of Public Safety) TCOLE surrender records

Arrest date: Feb. 20, 2016

Initial charge: Three counts of sexual assault of a child (second-degree felony)

Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child

Punishment: No jail, deferred adjudication for 10 years, required to register as a sex offender, $2,000 fine, 150 hours of community service, permanent surrender of peace officer license

Narrative: Confessed to his captain that he had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old minor, according to TCOLE records.