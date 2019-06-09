Sex Assault Cases
KXAN’s analysis found at least 18 cases of sex crimes, including crimes against children, that led to permanent surrenders. The crimes included aggravated sexual assaults, child sexual assaults, indecent exposure and improper and invasive visual recording.
Jeffrey Ryan Robles
Wharton Police Department
Arrest date: Feb. 20, 2016
Initial charge: Three counts of sexual assault of a child (second-degree felony)
Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child
Punishment: No jail, deferred adjudication for 10 years, required to register as a sex offender, $2,000 fine, 150 hours of community service, permanent surrender of peace officer license
Narrative: Confessed to his captain that he had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old minor, according to TCOLE records.
La’Cori Johnson
Dallas Police Department
Indictment date: Sept. 9, 2013
Initial charge: Civil Rights / Improper Sex Act (felony)
Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to official oppression (Class A misdemeanor)
Punishment: No jail, deferred probation for 12 months, $242 in court costs, permanently surrender his license
Narrative: A woman accused Johnson of sexually assaulting her while she was in his custody and he was on duty. Johnson told the woman he would not take her to jail if she had sex with him; he then forced her to have sex, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.
Larry Linley
Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2012
Initial charge: Four counts of aggravated sexual assault (first-degree felonies)
Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to one count of injury to a child (first-degree felony)
Punishment: No jail, deferred adjudication, 10 years probation, $2,000 fine, 350 hours of community service, permanent surrender of peace off license
Narrative: Linley was accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was in the 5th and 6th grades, according to a Matagorda County arrest affidavit. Linley, 47 at the time of the assaults, videotaped the assaults, according to an arrest affidavit.
Johnathan Broussard Dees
Jefferson County Sheriff
Indictment date: Dec. 1, 2011
Initial charge: Aggravated sexual assault of a child (first-degree felony)
Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to indecency with a child exposes (third-degree felony)
Punishment: No jail, seven years deferred adjudication, $2,500 fine, 160 hours community service, sex offender registration, permanent surrender of peace officer license
Narrative: Dees allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 in 2003 by penetrating the child with his fingers.
Ruben Carrera
Houston Police Department
Arrest date: Nov. 14, 2014
Initial charge: Attempted indecency with a child
Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to attempted indecency with a child (third-degree felony)
Punishment: No jail, three years deferred adjudication and probation, permanent surrender of peace officer license
Narrative: Carrera had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. He admitted to dating her but said he did not know her age at the time, according to news reports and court records.
Jackie Len Neal
San Antonio Police Department
Indictment date: Nov. 23, 2014
Initial charge: Aggravated sexual assault
Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded “no contest” to charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody
Punishment: 14 months in jail, permanent surrender of peace officer license
Narrative: Neal was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman during a traffic stop. According to a federal civil rights complaint, he raped the woman on the side of the road during a stop. Neal had already been caught months earlier in a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old high school student involved in the police department’s “Police Explorer Program,” which introduced students to the field of law enforcement. Neal was a mentor in the program, according to the complaint. The plaintiff was awarded $2.14 million in the federal case.