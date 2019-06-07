Corruption

Ashley E. Ramirez Ropesville Police Department TCOLE surrender records

Arrest date: May 29, 2015

Initial charge: Abuse of official capacity (felony), tampering with evidence (felony), theft of firearm

Plea bargain: Yes, pleaded guilty to one count of false tax exemption

Punishment: : One day in jail, $282 in court costs, permanent surrender of peace officer license, according to the Hockley County Clerk’s Office.

Narrative: Ramirez was accused of several crimes, including tampering with evidence for concealing a guns from being used as evidence. Ramirez was also accused of pawning guns that were evidence in a criminal case, according to news reports.