(iSeeCars) — The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $33,582 in December. While this number seems high, used car prices have actually been falling after two years of year-over-year price increases as a result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices decreased 3.0 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous year.
Average Used Car Prices by State
Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state by ascending order:
|Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars
|Rank
|State
|Average Used Car Price
|1
|Vermont
|$31,445
|2
|New Hampshire
|$31,833
|3
|Ohio
|$32,267
|4
|Hawaii
|$32,381
|5
|Rhode Island
|$32,789
|6
|Delaware
|$32,924
|7
|Indiana
|$32,936
|8
|Connecticut
|$32,991
|9
|Pennsylvania
|$33,097
|10
|Massachusetts
|$33,232
|11
|New York
|$33,246
|12
|Maryland
|$33,377
|Average Used Car Price
|$33,582
|13
|Missouri
|$33,596
|14
|Michigan
|$33,597
|15
|Virginia
|$33,724
|16
|Maine
|$33,758
|17
|Minnesota
|$33,758
|18
|West Virginia
|$33,761
|19
|New Jersey
|$33,936
|20
|Wisconsin
|$34,018
|21
|Mississippi
|$34,130
|22
|Kentucky
|$34,176
|23
|Alabama
|$34,206
|24
|Arizona
|$34,413
|25
|Florida
|$34,519
|26
|Utah
|$34,580
|27
|Tennessee
|$34,658
|28
|North Carolina
|$34,725
|29
|Nevada
|$34,859
|30
|South Carolina
|$35,015
|31
|Texas
|$35,061
|32
|Nebraska
|$35,064
|33
|New Mexico
|$35,189
|34
|Illinois
|$35,217
|35
|Colorado
|$35,269
|36
|Kansas
|$35,323
|37
|Oklahoma
|$35,509
|38
|Oregon
|$35,556
|39
|Iowa
|$35,750
|40
|California
|$35,759
|41
|Louisiana
|$35,893
|42
|Georgia
|$36,016
|43
|Washington
|$36,119
|44
|Arkansas
|$36,343
|45
|Idaho
|$37,092
|46
|South Dakota
|$37,192
|47
|North Dakota
|$37,773
|48
|Montana
|$38,943
|49
|Alaska
|$40,462
|50
|Wyoming
|$41,405
- Vermont is the state with the lowest average used car price of $31,445.
- Wyoming is the state with the highest average used car price of $41,405.
- Seven of the 10 states with the lowest used car prices are East Coast states.
Used car prices are dropping, which means that shoppers who are waiting for prices to come down are now becoming more likely to find a used vehicle in their price range. While prices are still above pre-pandemic levels, the trend of falling used car prices is expected to continue.
