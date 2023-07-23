Won’t buy an off-road pickup truck variant without eight cylinders under the hood? The Ford F-150 Tremor wasn’t the truck for you, until now.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor gained a standard V-8 and slid the turbo-6 engine aside as a no-cost option. While you might ask what year it is, the people have spoken and they want the V-8, according to Ford.

The vast 2023 Ford F-150 lineup earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, besting every competitor thanks to its many configurations (including the Tremor and mack daddy Raptor), its spectacular powertrain choices, its timeless design, and its towing innovations. But the Tremor’s tall rear end presents challenges, no F-150 is available with a front locker, and this truck’s interior still isn’t top of its class.

Here are the pros and cons of the 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8, gleaned after spending a week shuttling kids to activities and towing boats the lake.

2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8

Pro: Ford F-150 Tremor gains V-8 engine

Every Tremor had a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque under its hood, until now. For 2023 the standard engine has become the 5.0-liter V-8 with 400 hp and 410 lb-ft mated to the slick-shifting 10-speed automatic and standard with four-wheel drive and a 2-speed transfer case. Ford spokesperson Dawn McKenzie told The Car Connection the V-8 became standard on the Tremor because off-road customers interested in the truck’s capability also wanted a V-8 engine. The V-8 emits an understated deep burble from the dual exhaust system and sounds terrific.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the V-8-powered Tremor check in at 15 mpg city, 20 highway, 17 combined. Those are barely changed from the turbo-6 Tremor’s ratings of 16/20/18 mpg. I averaged 17.8 mpg during a 200-mile highway road trip with the cruise control set at over 70 mph. Around town fuel economy dropped to an average of 14.7 mpg during 92 miles of mixed suburban driving. Turbo-6 trucks do produce more torque, which comes in extremely handy with the turbos huffing for passing power (especially while towing), but they don’t sound as good.

2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8

Con: Ford F-150 Tremor’s towing challenge

With 5,000 pounds of fiberglass walleye boat coupled to the rear end, the Tremor didn’t blink with torque coming on strong low in the rev range providing a confident launch. But, due to the off-road suspension and all-terrain tires, the Tremor sits 1.5 inches higher than a standard F-150. This gives the off-road pickup 10.9 inches of ground clearance, but also raises up the rear hitch and tailgate. My Tremor didn’t have a built-in tailgate step and, either I’m getting old or it was a chore to get in and out of that bed. The drop hitch we own with a 6.75-inch drop worked fine when hooking the Tremor up to a 2017 fiberglass walleye boat’s dual-axle trailer, but the drop wasn’t enough for our 1994 deckboat’s dual-axle trailer. The trailer couldn’t be raised up high enough to reach the ball.

The F-150 Tremor isn’t the ideal F-150 for towing duty, but it doesn’t sag like the Raptor due to the rear springs and firmer shocks. Nearly every F-150 aside from the Raptor make better tow rigs if that’s the truck’s mission in life. Should you want to tow with a Tremor be sure to know how large a drop you’ll need with the hitch for the specific trailer.

2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8

Pro: Ford F-150 Tremor provides comfortable ride

Aside from the F-150 Raptor with its remote reservoir Fox shocks, the Tremor is the most comfortable F-150 money can buy. With its off-road shocks (monotube front and twin-tube rear), larger 33-inch General Grabber AT tires, and unique Tremor-specific rear hub knuckles and upper control arms, the Tremor soaks up road imperfections on broken pavement better than a standard F-150. Notably the Grabber all-terrain tires are quieter with less of a thrum on the highway than the Goodyear DuraTracs found on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2.

2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8

Con: Ford F-150 Tremor lacks front locker

The F-150 Tremor can be equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential up front for $500, but should be standard. A front locking differential isn’t even an option, but it’s standard on the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, giving the Chevy a bit more ability at clambering up rutted trails without churning up the earth.

2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8

Pro: Ford F-150 Tremor tweaks design just enough

Tremors look like an F-150 and aren’t nearly as flashy as the Raptor. They aren’t wider than a standard F-150 except for the larger all-terrain tires. There are some orange exterior trim bits and tow hooks, badging, darkened headlight bezels, and silver front skid plate along with standard dual exhaust system and tips. Inside, orange accents match the exterior, and the leather seats have Tremor stitched into the backs. This isn’t over-the-top stuff, but it’s just enough to stand out from lesser F-150s.

2023 Ford F-150 Tremor V-8

Con: Ford F-150 Tremor features second-class interior

My loaded $74,040 Tremor featured the F-150’s trick folding gear selector and flip-over center armrest turning the interior into a workspace. The clean 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster interface is the same as other F-150s, and the 12.0-inch touchscreen interface is one of the best in the business with a split-screen layout. But the leather, door and center console plastics, shiny plastic trim, and finishes are all second-rate to the Ram 1500. There’s no real metal trim to be found. If the Ram 1500 is first class this is business class, at best.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor remains the best riding and most comfortable F-150 this side of the Raptor, and now it can be had with a V-8 due to customer demand. For those looking for more off-road capability but not wanting to live with a Raptor, the Tremor makes sense, but know how high your trailer can be raised it will be a primary tow vehicle.

2023 Ford F-150 Tremor

Base price: $35,690, including $1,995 destination

Price as tested: $74,040

Powertrain: 400-hp 5.0-liter V-8, 10-speed automatic, four-wheel drive

EPA fuel economy: 15/20/17 mpg

The hits: Understated Tremor design tweaks, V-8 engine, comfortable ride

The misses: Not ideal F-150 for towing, lacks front locker, second-class interior

