Stellantis announced early Monday that it plans a second U.S. battery plant to help support American EV production.

With a memorandum of understanding signed between Stellantis and Samsung SDI Monday, the companies seek to start production at the facility in 2027 and “an initial annual production capacity of 34 gigawatt-hours.” But the location remains undisclosed and “currently under review,” according to a release.

The second battery plant will fall under the same StarPlus Energy joint venture as its first U.S. facility currently being built in Kokomo, Indiana and due to ramp up in early 2025.

Furthermore, Stellantis reported that the Indiana plant will aim for an annual production of 33 gigawatt-hours, up from 23 gwh when the project was announced.

STLA Large platform – Stellantis EVs

Stellantis’ other proposed battery plant, a joint venture with LG Energy Solution, had been stalled until earlier this month over issues in which “the Canadian government has not delivered on what was agreed to,” according to what a Stellantis spokesperson said in May.

As of July 5, the companies reported the project was back on, with the plant due to start production in 2024, ramping up to an annual output of more than 45 gigawatt-hours.

That 4.5-million-square-foot factory with LG was previously due to be completed by the end of 2023. The site will also serve as a technology center for cell, module, and battery-pack development for EVs, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids, but the company hasn’t yet commented on how this delay might affect those plans.

Jeep Recon

Stellantis also hasn’t yet provided an update on whether this affects the timeline for the launch of upcoming EVs, potentially including the Ram 1500 REV electric truck, a Dodge electric muscle car, and a Jeep Recon that could act as a fully electric “brother” to the Wrangler.

Samsung SDI cells have precedent in Stellantis’ U.S. EV lineup. The original Fiat 500e that arrived for limited U.S. sale a decade ago was equipped with cells from that company.

