Ram CEO Mike Koval hinted in February the company planned to show something along the lines of a modern Dakota at a dealer meeting representing Stellantis brands that took place in Las Vegas last week, and one of the dealers in attendance has confirmed the vehicle’s appearance.

In an interview with Automotive News (subscription required), Randy Dye, who owns dealerships in Florida for several Stellantis brands, and was chairman of Stellantis’ dealer council in 2022, said Ram presented an early concept for an electric mid-size pickup truck that featured a similar aesthetic to the 1500 Revolution concept shown in January during 2023 CES.

The 1500 Revolution concept is an electric full-size pickup truck that served as a precursor to the reveal of the production 1500 REV electric truck in February. The 1500 REV is confirmed by Ram for sale in 2024. However, it features an aesthetic that’s much closer to the current gas-powered 1500 rather than the striking 1500 Revolution concept.

Ram’s last mid-size pickup truck was the Dakota (originally a Dodge Dakota), which bowed out of production in 2011. In his interview with Automotive News, Dye said Ram will return to the segment. Timing for the return wasn’t mentioned.

Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept

Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, and Toyota have all found success in recent years with their respective mid-size pickup offerings. Even fellow Stellantis brand Jeep has a mid-size pickup in the form of the Gladiator, but Ram is notably missing from the list despite being a dedicated brand for commercial vehicles.

In the same interview with Automotive News, Dye said Stellantis provided details on more than 30 new products spanning the automaker’s portfolio of brands. He said a concept for a new Durango was also presented, which he described as being very different from the current generation.

Related Articles