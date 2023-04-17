Mercedes-Benz Maybach has become the first among the established ultra-luxury marques to launch an electric vehicle with Monday’s reveal of the EQS 680 SUV.

As the name suggests, the vehicle is based on the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, though it features numerous unique details inside and out to make it worthy of the Maybach badge.

Key among these is a range-topping power output of 649 hp, which is generated by a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain. Quoted performance figures include 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds and a governed top speed of 130 mph. For better comfort, an air suspension with continuously adjustable damping is standard. The ground clearance can be raised by 1.4 inches when required with this system.

Maybach hasn’t mentioned a battery capacity, though the figure likely matches the 107.8 kwh of the regular EQS SUV, which is rated by the EPA at up to 305 miles of range. Charging capacity of up to 200 kw means it can be charged from 10-80% using a DC fast charger in a little over 30 minutes, Maybach claims.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

The EQS SUV is a full-size SUV with three seating rows. However, Maybach has replaced the last two rows with two individual seats—a popular option for Chinese buyers with personal drivers. The seats are lined in brown nappa leather, but for buyers without a fear of scuff marks a white combination is available. Maybach said the leather used was generated via sustainable processes. Real wood trim pieces and Maybach logos can also be found dotting the cabin.

The seats front and rear seats feature cooling, a massage function, and neck and shoulder heating. Those at the back have access to an extended center console with two thermal cupholders and a shelf for a rear tablet. Four fast-charging USB-C ports and two HDMI ports are also found in the back. As an option, the center console can be fitted with two folding tables, a refrigerator compartment, and silver-plated champagne flutes.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

Up front sits Mercedes’ 56-inch Hyperscreen control interface, which combines multiple screens into a single unit. The infotainment system running on the screen has been set up so that roughly 80% of the most common functions can be accessed directly from the home screen. The standard audio system is a Burmester 4D Surround setup with 15 speakers and Dolby Atmos.

Only mild visual tweaks separate Maybach’s EQS SUV from the more pedestrian Mercedes version on the outside. One key detail is Maybach’s signature pinstripe suit-inspired grille pattern. There’s also extra chrome, unique wheel patterns (21 inches standard), and a front fascia with panels sporting multiple Maybach logos where you normally find side air intakes.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

Since its 2014 reboot, Maybach has been positioned as a sub-brand selling more luxurious versions of existing Mercedes products, in some cases with unique bodies. There’s still a vision to launch standalone Maybachs and the flexibility of EV platforms certainly helps the case. The last standalone Maybachs were the ill-fated 57 and 62 sedans that went out of production in 2012.

The Maybach EQS SUV makes its formal debut on Tuesday at the 2023 Shanghai auto show. The Chinese metropolis is where Maybach last fall opened the first of its direct sale locations.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

Timing for the vehicle’s sales launch in the U.S. hasn’t been announced but an arrival for the 2024 model year is likely.

Production of the EQS SUV, including the Maybach 680 SUV, is handled exclusively at Mercedes’ plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

