The U.K.’s Little Car Company has added the iconic Bentley Blower to its growing list of scaled-down replicas.

Unveiled on Thursday during 2023 Monterey Car Week, the latest replica is approximately 85% the size of the original supercharged 4.5-liter inline-4 Bentley of 1929, though it doesn’t run on gasoline.

Instead it relies on a 20-hp electric motor to cart it around, with Little Car Company quoting a range of 65 miles and a top speed of 45 mph. The company also claims the replica, dubbed the Blower Jnr, is street-legal in the U.S. but with its top speed capped at 25 mph due to regulations.

Two people can sit in the car, in a tandem position, and there’s even a dedicated space for luggage.

Little Car Company Bentley Blower Jnr

The original Blowers, nicknamed because of the supercharger the cars used, was made famous by Henry Ralph Stanley “Tim” Birkin, who raced one all over Europe in the 1920s and early ’30s, including in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To ensure authenticity, Little Car Company worked closely with Bentley’s heritage department to ensure the design and materials match the original. The job was made easier as Bentley itself created a continuation series of the original Blower a few years ago and had all the necessary scans and detailed drawings on file.

For the Blower Jnr, most of the construction was done by hand. Specifications include a steel frame, a leaf-spring suspension, and even scaled-down, period-correct friction dampers. Some modern elements are used, such as Brembo brakes and the aforementioned electric powertrain. Carbon fiber is also used for the rear fame instead of wood like the original, though a fabric cover is used, which was also the case for the original.

Little Car Company Bentley Blower Jnr

For the dash, there’s engine-turned detailing, just like the original. However, instead of the original fuel pressure pump, the replica has a drive mode selector. Gear selection is handled by a lever that looks like the original’s ignition advance control, while other switchgear, such as for the lights and indicators, are all copies of the original.

Little Car Company plans to start production in the second quarter of 2024. Pricing hasn’t been mentioned.

