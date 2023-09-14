The Nissan Frontier enters the 2024 model year with a few changes, the highlight of which is the addition of a Hardbody Edition package.

As the name suggests, the package is a nod to the Nissan D21 Hardbody pickup truck of the 1980s, which was popular in on- and off-road competitions, particularly in Southern California.

The modern take on this classic is a Frontier SV Crew Cab 4×4 with retro three-spoke 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, a front skid plate, a bed-mounted sport bar, mud flaps, and a series of black exterior accents. The black accents include some graphics with a retro design, like the large “4×4” logos on the flanks of the vehicle.

Also new for 2024 is the addition of a range-topping SL grade which replaces the previous SV Premium Package. It makes a number of the Frontier’s popular features standard, such as LED headlights, leather trim, a heated steering wheel, a 10-speaker Fender audio system, 120-volt outlets in the bed and rear center console, and more.

No change has been made to the Frontier’s standard 3.8-liter V-6 which continues to offer a peak 310 hp and is mated exclusively to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is 6,640 pounds.

The 2024 Frontier goes on sale this fall with a starting price of $31,105.

The Hardbody Edition package adds $3,890 to the Frontier SV Crew Cab 4×4’s starting price of $38,205.

The SL grade starts at $40,975 with rear-wheel drive and $43,975 with four-wheel drive. All figures mentioned include a $1,335 destination charge.

Related Articles