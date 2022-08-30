The 2023 Nissan Rogue compact crossover carries over mostly unchanged into the new model year, except for a small price increase of $240 over the 2022 Rogue. The base S costs $28,655, including a $1,295 destination fee.

The only significant change to Nissan’s bestseller comes with a new Midnight Edition on the SV grade that adds 18-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior accents, a glossy grille insert, and black synthetic leather on the inside. It costs an extra $1,535. Top grades get Amazon Alexa.

On Monday, Nissan announced it would discontinue the smaller Rogue Sport at the end of the year, with Nissan shoppers splitting their interest between the Nissan Kicks small crossover and the proper Nissan Rogue.

For 2023, every Rogue uses a variable-compression 1.5-liter turbo-3 that makes 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. It’s more potent and more efficient than the 2.5-liter inline-4 that powered the redesigned 2021 Rogue. It pairs with a CVT driving the front wheels; all-wheel drive is available across the lineup for $1,500.

Standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Every Rogue comes with driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors.

Stepping up to the Rogue SV unlocks more options, better features, and a stronger value, with only a $210 increase from last year. The SV costs $30,345 and adds a power driver seat, wi-fi, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and remote start. Shoppers can upgrade to a Premium Package or the Midnight Edition.

The 2023 Rogue SL costs $35,005 and adds synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The Platinum tops the lineup at $38,335 and adds navigation that can adjust the speed of the adaptive cruise control system to match the highway, wireless Apple CarPlay, a Bose sound system, a 9.0-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The 2023 Rogue goes on sale this fall.

